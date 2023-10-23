Zangazur corridor to create new link for growth of transport and transit potential in Eurasia - FM

Zangazur corridor to create new link for growth of transport and transit potential in Eurasia - FM

The Zangazur corridor will create a new communication link to increase transport and transit potential in Eurasia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting in the "3+3" format in Tehran, News.az reports.

The minister stressed the special importance of steps in the field of creating transport links between the East Zangezur Economic Region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan through the territory of Iran, noting that the completion of infrastructure projects and the commissioning of this route in the near future will serve mutually beneficial cooperation between these two countries in the region.

A meeting in the "3+3" format with the participation of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia, Türkiye, Armenia - Jeyhun Bayramov, Sergey Lavrov, Hakan Fidan and Ararat Mirzoyan began in Tehran.

The first meeting in the "3 + 3" format took place last year in Moscow.

