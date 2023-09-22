Zangazur Corridor to play crucial role in opening of new transport hub – Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The creation of new transport infrastructure in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, including the launch of the Zangazur Corridor, will play a crucial role in terms of opening a new transport hub on the route of the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, News.az reports.

The minister made the remark while speaking at the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on September 22 in New York.

He noted the importance of taking joint effective measures towards the full realization of the transport and transit potential of the region, increasing and diversifying trade, and simplifying and improving transit procedures.

In addition, Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the participation in the meeting, as well as gratitude to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for the high level of organization of the meeting at the Turkish House in New York and the hospitality provided.

News.Az