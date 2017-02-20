Zarif: Iranians not to tolerate threat
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that through their resistance, the Iranian people have shown they will not tolerate threat, IRNA reported.
Zarif, who is currently on a visit to Germany to attend 2017 Munich Security Conference, made the remarks during a meeting with a number of Iranian academicians living in Germany.
Referring to the plan pursued by the new US government to impose a visa ban on Iranian nationals, the foreign minister said that the US behavior is a sign of hostility with the Iranian people despite their false claims (of friendship).
News.Az