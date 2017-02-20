Zarif: Iranians not to tolerate threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that through their resistance, the Iranian people have shown they will not tolerate threat, IRNA reported.

Zarif, who is currently on a visit to Germany to attend 2017 Munich Security Conference, made the remarks during a meeting with a number of Iranian academicians living in Germany.

Referring to the plan pursued by the new US government to impose a visa ban on Iranian nationals, the foreign minister said that the US behavior is a sign of hostility with the Iranian people despite their false claims (of friendship).

News.Az

News.Az