Zelenskiy calls for European army to deter Russia, earn US respect

In an impassioned speech to the annual Munich Security Conference of global policymakers, Zelenskiy said an address by U.S. Vice Presidentthe previous day had made clear the relationship between Europe and the United States was changing.

"Let's be honest - now we can't rule out the possibility that America might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it," said Zelenskiy, speaking as theof his country will soon enter its fourth year.

He said a European army - which would include Ukraine - was necessary so that the continent's "future depends only on Europeans - and decisions about Europeans are made in Europe".

He continued: "Does America need Europe as a market? Yes. But as an ally? I don’t know. For the answer to be yes, Europe needs a single voice, not a dozen different ones."

European nations cooperate militarily primarily within NATO, but governments have so far rejected various calls for the creation of a single European army over the years, arguing that defence is a matter of national sovereignty.