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A Russian drone targeted a diesel locomotive in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region on Tuesday, injuring a railway employee and marking the latest assault on the country's civilian transport network.

According to Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia), emergency medical teams and rescue units from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine rushed to the scene immediately following the strike. The injured railway worker was hospitalized and is currently receiving medical treatment, though officials are still clarifying the full extent of his condition, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Despite the direct hit on the locomotive, the regional rail network proved resilient. Ukrainian Railways confirmed that train services in the Kharkiv region have not been suspended and are running almost entirely on schedule with only minimal delays. Specialized railway crews remain on-site to clear the aftermath of the strike and continuously monitor the tracks for any lingering passenger safety risks.

The incident follows a pattern of heightened Russian aggression against Ukraine's logistics routes. Just days earlier, on the night of May 30, a massive Russian drone barrage targeted railway infrastructure in the neighboring Sumy region, completely destroying the train station building and severing key transit infrastructure in the town of Shostka.

News.Az