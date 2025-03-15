Zelensky denies Trump and Putin's claim of soldiers surrounded in Kursk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian forces continue to repel Russian and North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region, but President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of a potential new assault on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Saturday.

Military analysts say Russia is close to ejecting Ukrainian forces from their months-old foothold in the western Russian region, prompting US President Donald Trump to warn that thousands were "completely surrounded," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In a statement on social media after being briefed by his top general, Zelensky said Kyiv's troops were not encircled in Kursk but that Moscow was accumulating forces nearby for a separate strike.

"This indicates an intention to attack our Sumy region," he said. "We are aware of this, and will counter it."

"I would like all (our) partners to understand exactly what Putin is planning, what he is preparing for, and what he will be ignoring."

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he supported in principle Trump's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, but would fight on until several crucial conditions were worked out.

