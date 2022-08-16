Zelensky discusses Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with Macron

+ ↺ − 16 px

A little earlier we reported that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had called on world leaders to impose more sanctions on Russia to force its troops to leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

President Zelensky has since tweeted that he has discussed Russia's "nuclear terrorism" with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a tweet, Zelensky says he thanked Macron for "tangible defense aid" and repeated his call to increase sanctions on Russia.

News.Az