Zelensky joins Starmer in calling for European unity to counter Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia launched 6,000 attack drones in January, emphasizing at the Munich Security Conference that European "unity" is his country's strongest defense.

“I want you to understand the real scale of these attacks on Ukraine”, he told world leaders gathered at the summit, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

Pointing to a chart displaying statistics from January, he said Ukraine had: “To defend against 6,000 attack drones, most of them were Shahid drones, and 150 plus Russian missiles of different types, and more than 5,000 glide bombs.

“And it’s like these every month. Imagine this over your own city.”

Europe must be ready to fight as it faces a growing threat from Russia, Sir Keir Starmer earlier told the conference.

He said leaders must not dither as “Russia has proved its appetite for aggression”.

He told the hall: “We must build our hard power, because that is the currency of the age.

“We must be able to deter aggression, and, yes, if necessary, we must be ready to fight.”

