Zelensky meets with US congressional delegation in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with a delegation from the US House of Representatives led by Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael McCaul on Tuesday, Zelensky's office said in a statement, News.az reports cting UNIAN.

"This is a very powerful signal. Yesterday — President Biden's visit, today — a meeting with you. I believe this is very important evidence that the United States supports Ukraine," Zelensky said, according to the statement.

Zelensky and the US delegation discussed the situation on the frontline and the "crimes committed by Russian invaders," his office said. "I have just been informed that Kherson was shelled once again. People died again. We need weapons to stop these crimes," he said.

Zelensky also reiterated his gratitude for the strong support from both chambers and parties of Congress, the US President and the American people.

"We are grateful for all the steps that have been taken, which have been endorsed by the President of the United States and the Congress. For the aid packages for our army, our military on the battlefield. And, of course, for the financial support to overcome all the challenges that have arisen as a result of Russian aggression," he said.

Earlier this month, McCaul spoke to CNN about bipartisan support for Ukraine and was asked if he believes the US is considering sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, McCaul replied, “I hope so,” and reiterated his concern over a drawn-out conflict between Russia and Ukraine while noting, “I think the momentum is building for this to happen.”

