Zelensky's ex-aide: ‘I’m going to the front’

The former senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he is on his way to the frontlines — just hours after submitting his resignation, which followed a raid on his home by Kyiv’s national anti-corruption bureau.

“I’m going to the front and am prepared for any reprisals,” Andriy Yermak told The New York Post in an impassioned text message Friday night. “I am an honest and decent person,” News.Az reports.

He then apologized if he no longer answers calls. He did not say when or how he intended to go to the frontlines of the war against Russia.

“I served Ukraine and was in Kyiv on February 24, 2024,” he wrote, referencing the day Russia launched its full-scale war. “Maybe we’ll see each other again. Glory to Ukraine.”

Yermak did not give further details about how he would go to the frontlines and whether he would be joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“I’ve been desecrated, and my dignity hasn’t been protected, despite having been in Kyiv since February 24, 2022,” he said. “Therefore, I don’t want to create problems for Zelensky; I’m going to the front.

“I’m disgusted by the filth directed at me, and even more disgusted by the lack of support from those who know the truth,” he added.

The messages came after a day of upheaval for Yermak, who had led Ukraine’s delegation negotiating for Kyiv on Ukraine’s peace plan. The raid on his apartment and his resignation came just before he was scheduled to meet with the US team leading talks to end Russia’s war.

