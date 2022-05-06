Zelensky says Russia believes it won't be held accountable for war crimes because of its nuclear capability

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Russia believes that it won't be held responsible for alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine because of the threat of nuclear weapons, News.az reports citing CNN.

Speaking at a virtual event held by the policy institute Chatham House to discuss the war, Zelensky said: "Russia believes that their responsibility can be postponed for decades, and they don't think they will be responsible for the war crimes because they have the power of the nuclear state and nuclear blackmail after many decades."

Zelensky also claimed that Russia is calculating how much time is needed for nuclear missiles to hit European capitals.

On Thursday, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova testified at the hearings of the Helsinki Commission on alleged war crimes of Russia in Ukraine, telling the US government commission that the Russian army had committed more than 9,800 war crimes in 70 days of war.

