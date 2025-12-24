Zelensky signals possible Ukrainian pullback in East

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed details of an updated peace plan that could allow a partial withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the country’s eastern regions, a key demand long raised by Moscow.

Speaking about a 20-point plan agreed by Ukrainian and US negotiators during talks in Florida, Zelensky said the proposal is intended to serve as the main framework for ending the war. Russia is expected to respond after consultations with the United States, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

At the core of the plan are security guarantees for Ukraine from the US, Nato and European partners, aimed at ensuring a coordinated military response if Russia launches another invasion. Zelensky said these guarantees would closely mirror the protection offered by Nato membership.

Addressing the sensitive issue of eastern Ukraine, particularly the Donbas region, Zelensky said the plan includes discussions on creating either a demilitarised zone or a free economic zone. While Ukraine opposes a full withdrawal, he acknowledged that compromises are being explored.

“There are two options,” Zelensky said. “Either the war continues, or decisions will have to be made regarding potential economic zones.”

Russia has demanded that Ukraine withdraw from nearly a quarter of its own territory in the eastern Donetsk region as part of any peace deal. Zelensky said the updated plan offers more detailed proposals than an earlier 28-point draft negotiated weeks ago, which critics argued largely reflected Kremlin demands.

Under one option, Ukraine could pull back heavy military forces by five, 10 or even 40 kilometres in areas of Donetsk still under Kyiv’s control, creating a largely demilitarised free economic zone. Zelensky stressed that Russia would be required to make reciprocal withdrawals.

He also said a similar economic zone would need to be established around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and that Russian troops must withdraw from several other Ukrainian regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Kharkiv.

Zelensky noted that the most sensitive issues, including territorial questions, would ultimately have to be resolved at the level of national leaders, but insisted the revised plan significantly strengthens Ukraine’s long-term security position.

News.Az