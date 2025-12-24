Ukraine pursues final peace deal in talks with Trump envoys

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv is working toward a “final agreement” with the United States to end the war with Russia, following high-level meetings with envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We sense that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side, there is full cooperation. Ukraine has never been, and will never be, an obstacle to peace,” Zelenskyy said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The Ukrainian negotiating team returned with strengthened draft agreements. Zelenskyy stressed that while diplomacy continues, international support in the form of air defense missiles and weapons funding remains crucial to counter attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

He also highlighted the recent approval of a €90 billion ($106 billion) package by the European Commission to support Ukraine over the next two years, calling it a “historic decision” for national resilience.

Domestically, nearly 18 million people applied for Ukraine’s “Winter Support” program, providing direct assistance during the ongoing crisis.

The outreach to the Trump administration is part of Kyiv’s broader strategy to secure long-term financial and military backing from Western partners ahead of potential shifts in U.S. foreign policy.

News.Az