Zelensky: Ukraine will not admit debt to the US of either $500 billion or $100 billion

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, takes part in the Ukraine Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany on Sep. 6, 2024. (Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has no intention of recognizing Ukraine's $500 billion debt to the United States, as insisted by US President Donald Trump and as envisaged in one of the draft US-Ukraine minerals agreement.

Zelensky said this at a press conference, News.Az reports via Ukrainski Novyny.

According to him, the first version of the agreement from the US on Ukrainian rare earth minerals assumed that Ukraine should give up 50% of the minerals listed in the document, without any security guarantees for Ukraine, which he rejected.

