Zelenskyy after talk with Trump: Russia seems more inclined toward ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday (August 6) that Russia appeared "more inclined" to agree to a ceasefire, but cautioned that the details of any potential deal would be crucial and that neither Ukraine nor the United States should be misled by Moscow, News.az reports citing RBC Ukraine.

His remarks followed a meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, which US President Donald Trump described as having delivered “great progress” – though he offered no specifics.

