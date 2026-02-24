Zelenskyy announces sanctions on 29 Russian entities and 15 organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new sanctions on 29 Russian entities and 15 organizations involved in supporting aggression and occupation, spreading propaganda, and looting cultural assets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against Russia - there is a new decision on sanctions against 29 Russian entities and 15 Russian organizations and bodies of the so-called occupation administrations, News.Az reports, citing UNN.

Details

"Russians have a long tradition of using historical untruths, manipulations, and omissions as weapons. But there is no Russian weapon that we have not learned to destroy, and we will overcome this ideological weapon of theirs as well. Sanctions are one of the tools," the President pointed out.

Today, there is a new decision on sanctions against 29 Russian entities and 15 Russian organizations and bodies of the so-called occupation administrations. They support Russian aggression and occupation of Ukrainian territories, spread Russian propaganda and distort history and real facts, steal our documents from archives and cultural values from museums and reserves of the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "we are also working on synchronizing sanctions in international jurisdictions." "All relevant information will be handed over to partners for further work," the President noted.

News.Az