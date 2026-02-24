Zelensky: I have a simple message for Putin

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky answers AFP journalists’ questions during an interview in Kyiv on February 20, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is ready to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin in order to bring the war to an end.

Speaking in an interview with Tagesschau, Zelenskyy stated that he is open to dialogue and prepared for compromise in pursuit of a ceasefire. He also signaled readiness for negotiations concerning Russia’s territorial claims, News.az reports.

“I have a simple message for Putin: I am ready to meet. We must end the war,” the Ukrainian president said.

According to Zelenskyy, territorial issues can ultimately be resolved only at the level of heads of state, underscoring the need for direct talks between leaders.

The remarks come amid renewed diplomatic discussions about a possible high level summit. Earlier, Trump’s special representative, Steve Witkoff, suggested that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin could take place within the next three weeks, adding that Donald Trump might also join the talks.

Zelenskyy has described the prospect of a trilateral meeting as important, emphasizing that meaningful progress toward ending the conflict requires engagement at the highest political level.

No official confirmation has yet been provided by Moscow regarding the format or timing of any potential summit.

