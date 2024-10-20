Zelenskyy calls for action on North Korea's role in Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukraine's allies to deliver a decisive and robust response to the participation of North Korean forces in Russia's war against Ukraine, News.Az reports.

Zelenskyy described the criminal alliance between Russia and North Korea as a new threat and expressed gratitude to the leaders and representatives of nations "who are not turning a blind eye and are speaking openly about this cooperation aimed at increasing the scale of the war".He emphasised that instability and threats could increase significantly as North Korea learns modern warfare techniques.Zelenskyy also noted that Russians and Iranians are refining the Shaheds, which have become one of the main tools of Russian terror against Ukraine. He stressed that this week alone, the Russians have used these drones against Ukraine daily, and overall, they have launched more than 6,130 Shaheds since the beginning of the year.Zelenskyy called for increased pressure on Russia’s ability to produce such weapons and urged partners to enable Ukraine to destroy the storage bases for the Shaheds as well as all the infrastructure supporting their production and logistics.

