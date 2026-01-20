Zelenskyy cites three reasons Ukraine won’t send troops to Greenland

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not send troops to Greenland, citing three main reasons: the ongoing full-scale war, the lack of a request from Denmark, and Ukraine’s status as a non-NATO member.

Zelenskyy said during an online press briefing troops are in short supply, especially in the midst of the full-scale war, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"As regards our troops, you know we have a war, all our soldiers are on the front. I have very good relations with Mette [Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark – ed.]. She has not approached me on this issue.

I think it is because everyone understands: Ukraine is not in NATO, we are not being taken into NATO, all of this is clear," Zelenskyy said.

According to Sky News, US President Donald Trump suggested that European military presence on Greenland would be a provocation against him.

Trump has advised Europe to focus on the Russo-Ukrainian war instead of Greenland.

News.Az