Zelenskyy comments on speeding up Ukraine's EU accession

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the potential for an accelerated path for Ukraine to join the EU, a move reportedly included in the latest draft of a US peace proposal.

Zelenskyy said that faster accession depends "on our steps and on the steps of our partners, if they are not blocked politically", News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"If this is blocked politically, I don't understand that logic, but I understand who is doing it. For us, membership of the European Union is part of the security guarantees Ukraine is negotiating and counting on," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Brussels.

Zelenskyy added that the accession date matters for Ukraine but said it is EU leaders who will decide it.

"But it's important for us that others don't decide it, that Russia doesn't decide it and those who block us don't decide it. Even some EU members, as you know, block us for political reasons, not because one reform or another hasn't been implemented in Ukraine," he said.

News.Az