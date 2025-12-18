Zelenskyy supports electronic voting in Ukraine elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced support for introducing electronic voting in presidential elections, while noting that parliamentary and local elections are not currently under consideration.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Zelenskyy said there had been no concrete progress on drafting legislation to allow elections under martial law, which is currently prohibited by Ukraine’s constitution. However, he said he had conveyed his position to lawmakers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The president stressed that discussions at this stage concern only presidential elections. He added that the United States has urged Ukraine to focus exclusively on holding presidential polls, without raising the issue of parliamentary or local elections.

Zelenskyy reiterated his long-standing support for online voting, including through Ukraine’s Diia digital platform or other electronic systems. He said he had been advocating for legislative changes to allow remote voting since the COVID-19 pandemic, though consensus with parliament has yet to be reached.

The issue of elections has gained renewed attention after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Ukraine had lost its democratic status due to the prolonged absence of elections. Zelenskyy rejected the claim, saying he is ready to run but that elections can only be held once security is guaranteed against Russian attacks.

According to Zelenskyy, if international partners help ensure election security, a vote could be organised within 60 to 90 days. Ukrainian media reports that Deputy Speaker Oleksandr Kornienko is expected to lead efforts to draft legislation that would allow elections during martial law.

News.Az