Russia says Ukrainian drones hit facility in Dagestan - VIDEO

Ukrainian drones attacked a facility in Russia’s Dagestan Republic, regional head Sergey Melikov announced on his Telegram channel.

Melikov said that emergency services were working at the scene, adding that information about potential damage was still being verified, News.Az reports.

“All necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of citizens and facilities,” he stated.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties. Melikov warned that the threat of drone attacks in Dagestan remains high and urged residents to remain calm and take precautions, such as avoiding open areas. “Don’t believe rumors, trust only official sources,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported that air defense systems had shot down three Ukrainian drones in the Luzhsky District. No injuries or damage were reported.

Additionally, authorities confirmed that a plant in the Republic of Mordovia had sustained damage following a separate drone attack.

