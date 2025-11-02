Zelenskyy: Germany has provided Ukraine with new Patriot systems

Germany has provided Ukraine with new Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about this on Telegram, News.Az reports.

"We have strengthened the 'Petriot' component of Ukraine's air defense. Thank you to Germany and personally to Chancellor Friedrich Merz for this joint step to protect lives from Russian terrorism. We have been preparing this air defense reinforcement for some time, and now the agreements reached have been fulfilled," Zelenskyy wrote.