"We have strengthened the 'Petriot' component of Ukraine's air defense. Thank you to Germany and personally to Chancellor Friedrich Merz for this joint step to protect lives from Russian terrorism. We have been preparing this air defense reinforcement for some time, and now the agreements reached have been fulfilled," Zelenskyy wrote.
Zelenskyy: Germany has provided Ukraine with new Patriot systems
- 1038825
- Ukraine and Russia at war
- Share https://news.az/news/zelenskyy-germany-has-provided-ukraine-with-new-patriot-systems Copied
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference after a Russian drone and missile attack in Kyiv on Oct. 10, 2025. (Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images)