Zelenskyy briefs Azerbaijani President about situation in Ukraine

On March 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Press Service of the Azerbaijani President disseminated information in this regard, News.az reports.

During the conversation, President Volodymyr Zelensky briefed the Azerbaijani President on the situation in Ukraine.

The presidents stressed the importance of establishing humanitarian corridors and continuing peace talks.

During the telephone conversation, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine, including medical supplies.

President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan always attaches great importance to humanitarian issues and pays special attention to them.

News.Az