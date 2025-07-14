Zelenskyy meets Trump’s envoy Kellogg in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg in Kyiv on Monday, marking their third official meeting as the two sides discussed pathways to peace and closer defense collaboration.

“We discussed the path to peace and what we can practically do together to bring it closer,” Zelensky said in a statement on X. He emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, expand joint arms production with Europe, and tighten sanctions on Russia and its allies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kellogg’s visit comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to provide Ukraine with additional Patriot air-defense systems. If approved, it would be Trump’s first military aid package to Ukraine not inherited from the previous Biden administration.

The renewed talks take place against the backdrop of ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks, as Moscow continues to reject ceasefire proposals. The two rounds of Russia–Ukraine negotiations in May and June led only to limited prisoner exchanges.

Zelensky and Kellogg previously met ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Italy on July 9, where they discussed weapons supply chains and economic sanctions. Both leaders voiced support for a bipartisan U.S. Senate bill that would impose tougher sanctions on Moscow and enforce 500% tariffs on countries buying Russian oil.

The meeting highlights a potential shift in Washington’s stance on Ukraine under Trump’s renewed presidency, amid growing pressure to respond to Russia’s escalating military campaign.

