Zelenskyy proposes forming 'Armed Forces of Europe'
© Handout, AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the creation of an "Armed Forces of Europe" during his address at the Munich Security Conference.
His appeal comes as fears grow over possible cuts to United States support and US President Donald Trump's doubts over Ukraine's possible NATO membership, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine's military alone isn't enough, saying "our army is not enough."
He also highlighted the need for Europe to be prepared on its own.