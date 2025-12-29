Zelenskyy proposes referendum on 20-point peace plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that a 20-point peace plan to end Russia’s war should be submitted to a national referendum.

Zelenskyy added that a ceasefire of at least 60 days would be needed to hold the vote, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The proposal highlights Kyiv’s push for public approval on any peace measures as the conflict continues.

