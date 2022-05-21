Zelenskyy says only 'diplomacy' can end Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukraine war can only be resolved through diplomacy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr has said - despite a current deadlock in negotiations between the two sides, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, he suggested his country could be victorious on the battlefield - but that things could only come to a conclusive halt "at the negotiating table".

The conflict "will be bloody, there will be fighting, but it will only definitively end through diplomacy", Zelenskyy said.

But he indicated this would not be easy as neither side wanted to give anything up.

News.Az