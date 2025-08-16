Zelenskyy to meet Trump Monday after U.S.-Russia summit ends without deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, following a Russia-U.S. summit that ended without reaching an agreement to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has lasted for over 3 1/2 years.

In a reversal only few hours after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said an overall peace agreement, and not a ceasefire, was the best way to end the war, News.Az reports citing Huffpost.

That statement echoed Putin’s view that Russia is not interested in a temporary truce, and instead is seeking a long-term settlement that takes Moscow’s interests into account.