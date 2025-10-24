Zelenskyy urges U.S. to tighten sanctions on Russia to push for peace talks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the United States to expand sanctions on Russian oil from two companies to the whole sector on Friday, and appealed for long-range missiles to hit back at Russia, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Zelenskyy was in London for talks with two dozen European leaders who have pledged military support to shield his country from future Russian aggression if a ceasefire stops the more than three-year war.

The meeting, hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, aimed to step up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding momentum to recent measures that have included a new round of sanctions from the European Union and United States on Russia’s vital oil and gas export earnings.

The talks also addressed ways of helping protect Ukraine's power grid from Russia’s almost daily drone and missile attacks as winter approaches, enhancing Ukrainian air defences and supplying Kyiv with longer-range missiles that can strike deep inside Russia.

Zelenskyy has urged the US to send Tomahawk missiles, an idea US President Donald Trump has flirted with but so far refused to do.

The Ukrainian leader said Trump's decision this week to impose oil sanctions was "a big step," and said "we have to apply pressure not only to Rosneft and Lukoil, but to all Russian oil companies." "Besides, we are carrying out our own campaign of pressure with drones and missiles specifically targeting the Russian oil sector," he said at a news conference at the Foreign Office in London. Putin has so far resisted efforts to push him into negotiating a peace settlement with Zelenskyy and has argued that the motives for Russia’s all-out invasion of its smaller neighbour are legitimate.

