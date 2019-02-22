Zhamanak: No foreign and domestic investments in Armenia even after elections

Zhamanak: No foreign and domestic investments in Armenia even after elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The paper says the parliamentary elections have passed but no foreign and domestic investments have been made in Armenia.

Moreover, programs that launched previously are being postponed for an uncertain period. The paper says the reason is the distrust of investors and the indifference of the authorities toward investors.

Many complain that if previously it was possible to solve any issue by giving bribes to officials, now they neither take bribe nor work.

News.Az

News.Az