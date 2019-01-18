Yandex metrika counter

Zimbabwean President arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Zimbabwean President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa was met by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov, and other officials.

News.Az


