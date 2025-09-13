Zubimendi scores brace as Arsenal beats Nottingham Forest 3-0

+ ↺ − 16 px

Martin Zubimendi scored his first goals for Arsenal as the Gunners eased past Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Saturday, handing Ange Postecoglou defeat in his debut match in charge, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Postecoglou, the former Tottenham boss, had never beaten Mikel Arteta in their previous four encounters, and that record never looked likely to change. While Forest showed flashes of quality, Arsenal quickly took control.

With Bukayo Saka sidelined, Noni Madueke impressed on the right wing. He consistently outpaced Morato and delivered dangerous inswinging corners, one of which led to the opener. Chris Wood's headed clearance fell to the edge of the area, where Zubimendi lashed in a volley that deflected off Murillo before beating Matz Sels.

Forest's best opportunity came through Morgan Gibbs-White, who fired wide inside the box after a swift counter-attack.

Arsenal doubled its advantage less than a minute into the second half. Eberechi Eze, making his first start for the club, set up Viktor Gyokeres for a simple close-range finish. Zubimendi then sealed the victory with a header from Leandro Trossard's cross.

News.Az