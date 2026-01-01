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2026 Fifa
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The U.S. has approved visas for Iran’s national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, resolving uncertainty just 10 days before their opening match, a White House official told Reuters on Friday.06 Jun 2026-01:53
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With no traditional global heavyweight in sight, Group B of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is shaping up to be a beautifully chaotic battleground where all four nations have a completely realistic shot at reaching the knockout stage.02 Jun 2026-16:31
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Türkiye is officially back on the world’s biggest soccer stage for the first time in 24 years. Head coach Vincenzo Montella has locked in his final 26-player roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, opting for an exciting mix of seasoned veterans and explosive young talent.02 Jun 2026-14:47
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David Beckham has teamed up with Lenovo for a new global marketing campaign focused on artificial intelligence ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.15 May 2026-15:02
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The Trump administration has decided to suspend visa bond payments of up to $15,000 for some football fans travelling to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, easing concerns over high travel costs and strict entry requirements.15 May 2026-14:18
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The 2026 World Cup will feature three separate opening ceremonies, with each of the three host nations — Mexico, United States, and Canada — hosting its own star-studded celebration.09 May 2026-10:51
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The head of Iran’s football federation, Mehdi Taj, refused a request from Canadian officials to speak with Prime Minister Mark Carney after Iranian delegates were allegedly subjected to “insulting” treatment by border officers, according to the federation’s spokesman.04 May 2026-10:32
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FIFA is preparing a potential rule change ahead of the 2026 World Cup that could see the removal of the yellow card accumulation limit during the tournament.29 Apr 2026-10:28
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The Iranian government has placed the national football team's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup under review, citing significant security risks and geopolitical tensions.21 Apr 2026-16:45
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The Azerbaijan national football team has won the FIFA Series 2026 international tournament.30 Mar 2026-22:54
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