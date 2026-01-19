Tishrin Dam clash: 3 Syrian soldiers killed in attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syrian troops near the Tishrin Dam in Aleppo faced attacks from what state media called “terrorist groups” linked to the PKK and remnants of the former regime.

The Syrian army confirmed three soldiers were killed and several others injured in two separate attacks, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Fighting also broke out with SDF forces in the nearby Bir al-A’ma area, as tensions continue in the region.

