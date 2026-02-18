Ukraine sanctions Belarus leader Lukashenko

Zelenskyy said Belarus has enabled Russian attacks on Ukraine, particularly strikes targeting energy infrastructure and railway networks, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He also said more than 3,000 Belarusian companies have supported Russia’s war effort by supplying machinery, equipment, and critical components, including parts used in missile production.

According to Zelenskyy, Belarus is also developing infrastructure that could allow deployment of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile system.

The Oreshnik is described as a high-speed missile capable of travelling at least five times the speed of sound and manoeuvring during flight, making it more difficult to intercept.