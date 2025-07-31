Yandex metrika counter

Zelenskyy signs law strengthening independence of anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies - VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a new law aimed at safeguarding the independence and integrity of the country’s anti-corruption and law enforcement institutions.

 The move follows the Ukrainian parliament’s approval of the bill, which Zelenskyy hailed as a vital step in reinforcing democracy and public trust, News.Az reports.

"This is a guarantee of the proper independent functioning of Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies and all law enforcement agencies," Zelenskyy said in a video message posted on X.

 

The law introduces regular polygraph checks for personnel with access to state secrets or family ties in Russia to eliminate external influence and interference.


