Azerbaijan’s ambassador presents credentials in Iraq

Azerbaijan’s newly appointed ambassador to Iraq, Eldar Salimov, officially presented his credentials to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid in Baghdad on January 22, marking a new phase in diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

During the meeting, Ambassador Salimov conveyed greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Iraqi head of state. President Rashid reciprocated by sending his best wishes to President Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Iraqi President expressed interest in further strengthening historically friendly relations between Iraq and Azerbaijan across various sectors. He recalled his previous visits to Azerbaijan with satisfaction and highlighted the growing economic and trade cooperation between the two nations.

President Rashid also emphasized the importance of direct air connectivity, noting that regular Baku–Baghdad flights operated by AZAL and Iraqi Airways since 2025 have played a significant role in boosting bilateral ties. He expressed support for expanding direct flight routes between additional cities in both countries.

Ambassador Salimov reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Iraq, noting that bilateral relations have followed an upward trajectory in recent years. He highlighted President Rashid’s official visit to Azerbaijan in November 2023 as a milestone that opened a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The meeting also included discussions on key bilateral and regional cooperation priorities, underscoring both countries’ shared interest in expanding diplomatic, economic, and transport links.

News.Az