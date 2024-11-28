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Berri
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has praised what he described as Lebanon’s “exemplary resistance” to Israeli attacks and reaffirmed Tehran’s support for the country.01 May 2026-09:40
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Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon have caused significant destruction in dozens of villages following a recent ceasefire, according to a senior political figure allied with Hezbollah.20 Apr 2026-16:25
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Lebanon’s parliament voted on Monday to extend its mandate for two years, delaying elections that were originally scheduled for May 2026, according to a statement from the office of parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri.09 Mar 2026-15:09
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Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has scheduled a parliamentary session for January 9 to elect a new president.28 Nov 2024-16:22
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