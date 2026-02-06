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Billions
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The United Arab Emirates has reportedly agreed to release billions of dollars to Iran, marking a tactical shift following weeks of Iranian attacks on the UAE during the US-Israeli conflict with the Islamic Republic, according to four sources.12 Jun 2026-22:58
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As households across the globe count the costs of the US-Israel war in Iran, some companies have been counting bumper profits instead.08 May 2026-09:17
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Russia secretly shipped billions of dollars in cash to Iran to help prop up the regime.06 Feb 2026-14:04
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