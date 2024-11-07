News.az
News
Boe
Tag:
Boe
Sterling rises after narrow BoE rate cut decision
18 Dec 2025-16:54
Sterling holds steady as traders await key UK economic data
10 Nov 2025-15:25
Bank of England holds rates in tight vote, signals possible cut next month
06 Nov 2025-16:40
UK wage growth slows to weakest level since May 2022
14 Oct 2025-10:59
Most major brokerages see no more BoE rate cuts in 2025
19 Sep 2025-14:41
BoE cuts interest rates to 4% after narrow 5-4 vote
07 Aug 2025-15:25
Bank of England faces tough choice as inflation rises amid weakening job market
17 Jul 2025-13:54
Bank of England cuts interest rates for second time in 2024
07 Nov 2024-16:28
