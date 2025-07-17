Bank of England faces tough choice as inflation rises amid weakening job market

The Bank of England is facing a dilemma as inflation accelerates while the labor market shows clear signs that the economy needs support. | Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

The Bank of England (BoE) is confronting a challenging dilemma ahead of its upcoming policy meeting: inflation is accelerating once again, yet recent labor market data reveals growing signs that the UK economy requires support.

New figures released Thursday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the unemployment rate increased to 4.7% in May, accompanied by a rise of nearly 26,000 in unemployment benefit claimants in June. This signals emerging softness in the job market, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

At the same time, wage growth slowed further, with average wages excluding bonuses rising by 5.0% in the year to May, down from 5.3% in April. The Bank of England had previously cited strong wage growth as a key reason for keeping interest rates elevated to combat inflation.

The slowdown partly reflects employers’ responses to higher National Insurance contributions implemented in April. Surveys indicated many companies planned layoffs or smaller pay raises to offset rising labor costs.

However, the data also revealed some resilience in employment, with the economy adding 134,000 jobs in the three months through May, significantly above the 46,000 predicted by analysts.

This mixed economic picture leaves the BoE in a difficult position: whether to continue raising interest rates to control inflation or to pause and potentially ease monetary policy to support a weakening labor market.

The upcoming decision will be closely watched by markets and policymakers as the UK economy balances inflationary pressures with emerging signs of slowdown.

