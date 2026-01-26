Lightning strike injures Bolsonaro supporters in Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dozens of protesters were injured after lightning struck a crowd of pro-Bolsonaro demonstrators in Brazil’s capital, Brasília, during a heavy rainstorm on January 25.

The incident occurred near the JK Memorial on the Monumental Axis, where supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro had gathered for a political demonstration. According to local media outlet g1 and the Federal District Fire Department, a powerful lightning strike hit the area shortly before 1 p.m., causing panic among the crowd, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency services reported that at least 72 people received medical assistance at the scene. Thirty of them were taken to hospital, including eight individuals in serious condition. Firefighters, who had been monitoring the demonstration in advance, quickly set up an emergency medical tent to provide first aid to the injured.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes following the strike. Sales representative Alfredo Santana told g1 that people initially did not understand what had happened. “The lightning struck and everyone went down. People were helping each other up, running everywhere. It hit very close to the sound truck, right in front of us,” he said.

Hospitals across Brasília received multiple patients. The Federal District Base Hospital confirmed it admitted 13 victims, while others were transported to Asa Norte Regional Hospital. One of the injured, teaching assistant Patricia Rosa, said she was thrown to the ground by the electrical discharge and suffered burns to her arms and abdomen, along with intense ear pain.

The protesters were participating in a seven-day march named “Walk for Freedom and Justice,” led by opposition lawmaker Nikolas Ferreira and other right-wing political figures. The march covered approximately 240 kilometers from Paracatu to Brasília and was organized in support of Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro, 70, is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence after being convicted in September of leading a conspiracy to remain in power following his defeat in Brazil’s 2022 presidential election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Authorities have not yet released an updated medical bulletin on the injured demonstrators.

News.Az