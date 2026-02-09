Several injured after building collapses at Thailand training center

+ ↺ − 16 px

A domed structure collapsed at an electricity authority training centre in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Monday, leaving four construction workers injured.

According to Fire and Rescue Thailand, the incident occurred at around 11:45 a.m. at a site located on Soi Kan Kheha Haeng Chat Bang Phli in the Bang Sao Thong district, News.Az reports, citing the Bangkok Post.

Images from the scene showed that the building was still under construction when its roof suddenly gave way and the structure crumpled.

Initial reports confirmed that injuries had occurred, although the exact number was not immediately known. In response, volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, along with Bang Phli emergency responders, were dispatched to the location to provide assistance.

Authorities later confirmed that four contract workers were injured in the collapse and had been taken to hospital, where they were receiving medical treatment.

Officials from the electricity authority and other relevant agencies subsequently inspected the site to assess the situation, with priority given to supporting those affected by the incident, according to a press statement. Public access to the area was temporarily restricted, and stricter enforcement of construction safety standards was ordered at the site. The cause of the collapse remains under detailed investigation, the statement added.

