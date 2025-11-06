World’s oldest president Paul Biya sworn in for eighth term in Cameroon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cameroon’s 92-year-old leader Paul Biya has officially been sworn in for another seven-year term, extending his rule to more than four decades. The ceremony took place at the country’s parliament in Yaoundé, where Biya appeared in a black suit before lawmakers and dignitaries.

Biya secured 54% of the vote in last month’s fiercely disputed election, while his main challenger, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, received 35%, according to official results. Bakary has rejected the outcome, alleging widespread fraud — claims denied by the authorities, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The long-time president, who first came to power in 1982, held just one campaign rally during the election period. Following the announcement of the results, mass protests erupted across several cities, reflecting growing frustration with his decades-long rule.

Biya remains the world’s oldest serving head of state, and his continued grip on power underscores the enduring political tensions in the Central African nation.

