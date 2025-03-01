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Chancellor Friedrich Merz
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Saturday criticized the military conflict against Iran led by the United States and Israel, describing it as a "completely unnecessary war" that threatens the very foundations of the global economy.26 Apr 2026-13:00
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cease hostilities in Lebanon, where Israel says it is striking Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.13 Apr 2026-23:20
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz traveled to Beijing for high level talks with Chinese leadership as Europe reassesses its strategic and economic relationship with China.27 Feb 2026-16:20
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Editor’s note: Alexander Rahr is a German political scientist and chairman of the Eurasian Society (Berlin). The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.15 Jan 2026-10:31
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A senior member of Friedrich Merz's party joined the growing criticism of the German chancellor on Tuesday over comments on migration, which opponents have characterized as dangerous.21 Oct 2025-20:56
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is facing mounting criticism, including from within his own party, over recent comments on migration that opponents have described as dangerous.21 Oct 2025-17:56
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