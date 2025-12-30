Hindustan Copper shares jump 41% in eight sessions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hindustan Copper, India’s leading copper producer, saw its shares rise for the eighth consecutive session on Tuesday, surging up to 41% over the last eight trading days to an intraday high of ₹519.80. The stock hit a record high of ₹545.95 in the previous session amid strong domestic and international copper prices.

On the BSE, 76 lakh shares were traded in early trading, almost double the two-week daily average of 39.68 lakh shares. On the NSE, 7.15 crore shares worth ₹3,640 crore changed hands, reflecting unusually high trading volumes. Copper futures for delivery on December 31 advanced 3.99% to ₹1,249.70 per kilogram on the MCX, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Copper prices have surged more than 50% this year, supported by rising demand from technology and energy-transition sectors and supply constraints in major producing regions like Chile and Indonesia. Global copper prices recently surpassed $12,000 per tonne on the LME, with JPMorgan projecting an average price of $12,075 per tonne in 2026.

Hindustan Copper’s strong Q2 results also fueled investor interest. The company reported an 81% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹183.79 crore for Q2FY26, up from ₹101.67 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 38.6% YoY to ₹718.04 crore, compared with ₹518.19 crore in Q2FY25.

