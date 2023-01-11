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Crosetto
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Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov met with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Rome on Monday to discuss the strategic partnership between the two countries and its prospects.28 Apr 2026-13:40
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Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday held a meeting with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto.24 Sep 2024-17:10
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Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on Tuesday arrived in Baku to participate in the 5th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX.24 Sep 2024-11:08
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Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesfield held an expanded meeting with a visiting delegation headed by his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto, the Defence Ministry has told News.Az.26 Jun 2024-16:07
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Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto was reportedly hospitalized on May 21 after falling ill during a meeting of the Italian Supreme Defense Council, multiple Italian media outlets reported.22 May 2024-13:02
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