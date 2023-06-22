European Court of Human Rights rejects claim of Armenia against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) rejected Armenia's claim to apply an interim measure against Azerbaijan on June 21 in connection with two Armenian servicemen accused of terrorism, illegal crossing of the state border and other crimes, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, Plenipotentiary Representative to the European Court Chingiz Asgarov told reporters, News.az reports.

According to him, Armenia claimed in its lawsuit that the two mentioned servicemen were allegedly subjected to treatment in Azerbaijan contrary to Articles 2 (right to life) and 3 (prohibition of torture) of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Azerbaijan presented to the ECHR relevant arguments and evidence that the rights of the Armenian military servicemen, protected by the European Convention, are properly ensured, and there is no threat to their life and health.

News.Az