Azerbaijan informs ECHR about mass graves in Edilli village

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has already been informed about the discovery of mass graves in Edilli village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district, Chingiz Asgarov, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a seminar entitled “War Crimes against Azerbaijan,” News.Az reports.

Asgarov noted that the mass graves found are another proof of the war crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis.

He said other relevant organizations have also been informed about this, but so far there are no results.

